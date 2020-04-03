Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $35,000 in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 325,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in Wesco Aircraft by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 360,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth about $359,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

