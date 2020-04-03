Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $32,000 Investment in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 14,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $8.23 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.