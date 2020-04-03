Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.43 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

