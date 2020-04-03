1,828 Shares in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TPI Composites by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.