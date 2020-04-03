Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 193.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 418,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

GCP opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

