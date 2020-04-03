Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 499,829 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $556.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.