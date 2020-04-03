FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $3,774,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 89.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

