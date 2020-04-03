Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,153 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Belden by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Belden by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

