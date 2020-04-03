Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,116 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Blackbaud worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $250,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

BLKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.