Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Korn Ferry worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.