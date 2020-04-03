Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 98,272 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Premier worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Premier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.36 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

