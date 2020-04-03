Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Southwest Gas worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

