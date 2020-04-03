Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,731 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $15,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 344,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $52.55 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

