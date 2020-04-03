Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of UMB Financial worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. UMB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

