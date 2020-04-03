WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $96,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WEX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 173.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in WEX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $95.32 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.