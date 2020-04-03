American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $100,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,570.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

