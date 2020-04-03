Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 130,794 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,794 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $100,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,062 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $76.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

