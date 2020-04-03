Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Store Capital worth $104,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.