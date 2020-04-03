Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,656 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $101,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Graco by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $46.47 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

