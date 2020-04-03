DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.15% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $3.56 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $481.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.