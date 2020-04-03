DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

