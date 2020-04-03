DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 115,331 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 115,331 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

NYSE:EOG opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.