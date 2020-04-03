Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 413.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 298,618 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 257,922 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 226,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.