Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Dorian LPG worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 123,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $468.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.36. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

