Geode Capital Management LLC Has $110.57 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $110,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Snap by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Snap by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,623,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snap from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

