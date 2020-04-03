Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,159 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Perrigo worth $114,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,241 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $11,812,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 174,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

