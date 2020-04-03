Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.80% of Kansas City Southern worth $117,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.12.

NYSE:KSU opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

