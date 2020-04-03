Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $119,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

