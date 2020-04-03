Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 36,128 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,128 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.46% of Agilent Technologies worth $121,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last three months.

Shares of A stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

