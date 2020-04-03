Franklin Resources Inc. Has $123 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Republic Services worth $122,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,829. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

