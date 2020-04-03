Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,502 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Franco Nevada worth $147,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $280,552,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNV opened at $107.89 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.55.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

