Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 42,015 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,664,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Brixmor Property Group worth $144,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

