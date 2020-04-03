Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,923 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Nucor worth $124,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

