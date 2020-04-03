Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $123,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $8,844,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

