Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,539,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $123,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $14.45 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

