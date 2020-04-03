Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $124,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 292,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

