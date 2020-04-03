Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Seacor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Seacor by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seacor by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $505.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.38). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.