Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 43,956 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $127,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

TROW opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

