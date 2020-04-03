Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,344 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.69% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $178,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

