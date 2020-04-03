Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.64% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $176,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 24,847.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 268,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

