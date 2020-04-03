Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,694 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.23% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $124,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

NYSE PNW opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.