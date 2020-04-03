Franklin Resources Inc. Has $147.11 Million Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Fortis worth $147,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after buying an additional 320,524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,997,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,693,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

