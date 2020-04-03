Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 34,992 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.60% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $136,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $88.38 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

