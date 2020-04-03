Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. MRC Global reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other news, Director John Anthony Perkins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MRC Global by 186.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 117.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.35.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

