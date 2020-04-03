First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEQP. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

