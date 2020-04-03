First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,268,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 488,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.