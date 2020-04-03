Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,148 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMK opened at $43.55 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of -0.15.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

