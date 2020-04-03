Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,070 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 366,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.97. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

