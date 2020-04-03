Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 450 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.07.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,726,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $31,613,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.