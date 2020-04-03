Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.10 price objective on the stock.

TREVF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a sell rating and set a $0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $0.17 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trevali Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a sell rating and set a $0.15 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.13.

TREVF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

